Where is the Saltburn mansion located?

Saltburn has been a huge talking point, from the dark comedy and psychological thriller's graphic scenes to the Sophie Ellis-Bextor hit Murder on the Dancefloor returning to the chart after being used for the soundtrack.

There is also much interest in where the filming took place, as viral videos from Rhian Williams (@be_better_known) on how to see the eponymous home on a public footpath have received over 4m views combined.

The film's plot follows Oxford University fresher Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) who is invited by aristocratic fellow student Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) to his estate, Saltburn for the summer where Oliver becomes completely infatuated with Felix and meets his eccentric family - Sir James (Richard E Grant) and Lady Elspeth (Rosamund Pike), and sister Venetia (Alison Oliver).

Since Saltburn's release on Prime Video, it has sparked discussions about the location of the Saltburn country house where all the drama unfolds.





@be_better_known Replying to @user841084102 Public footpath from #Lowick in #Northamptonshire through the #draytonhouse Estate.

Although the Saltburn estate is a work of fiction, the location where filming took place was the Grade I listed country estate, Drayton House.

The home located in Northamptonshire has a whopping 127 rooms and is privately owned by the Stopford Sackville family since the 18th Century while the building itself dates back to around the year 1328.

Director Emerald Fennell reportedly came to an agreement with the family to shoot the film inside the home and grounds on the condition not to reveal where it was since it is a private home.

(Due to this, the home is not open to the public - bad news for Saltburn fans, though the exterior can be seen on a public footpath as shown by TikToker Rhian Williams).

"I knew there'd be interest, but I didn't think it would be like this," Williams told the BBC on her videos blowing up on the platform.

Meanwhile, Fennell explained in an interview with House and Garden why using this particular house was "so important,”

“It needed to be something that hadn’t been used before. This hadn’t been photographed even, let alone put on film. We always wanted the exact sense that it is a real place," she said.

“When I first went into the house the busts in the great hall had silly hats on them and I was like, ‘That’s exactly it. That is exactly what it needs to feel like. To the people who live here, it’s just home and it’s just funny. These grand things are just the clutter of your everyday life. That was something I felt we hadn’t really seen before.”

Saltburn is available to stream on Prime Video now.

