The next Marvel extravaganza, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness isn't even in cinemas yet but fans have already spotted a litany of mistakes in a short teaser scene released online this week.

A clip from the mind-bending new superhero film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, was exclusively released by IMBD earlier this week and shows the Sorcerer Supreme battling the creature known as Gargantos on a New York City street.

The clip is just over a minute long and although it is fun, in the typical Marvel way, eagle-eyed viewers have spotted a huge error in the director, Sam Raimi's film.

If you concentrate on Cumberbatch, you notice a man carrying a briefcase running past him in terror, trying to get away from Gargantos. However, that man doesn't just run past Cumberbatch once but runs past him four times.

Don't believe us? watch it for yourself and keep an eye on Cumberbatch's right from the 11-second mark.

The first time the man runs past Strange is in a wide shot so it's easy to miss but once the camera is a bit closer to Strange it's easy to spot the man running in exactly the same motion each time.

Whether this mistake will be edited out before the movie hits cinemas (or it could be some sort of illusion given the tendency to play with time in Doctor Strange movies) remains to be seen.

This is the only error that Marvel fans have spotted in an MCU movie recently. A viral clip from the 2018 movie showed Spider-Man's hair inexplicably changing from one style to the next in a scene from the blockbuster.

The new movie will be Strange's first solo outing in the MCU since his 2016 debut and will also feature the Scarlet Witch as we explore the fallout from WandaVision.

