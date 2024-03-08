Dragon Ball Z creator creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama has died at the age of 68.

The Japanese artist and author died on March 1 of acute subdural hematoma – pressure from bleeding in the brain – his website shared on Friday (8 March).

"It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm," it read. 'He would have had many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world."

The statement went on to thank Toriyama's fans for their support over 45 years. "We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."

His Dragon Ball series began in 1984 and spawned various TV series, games and films by focusing on the story of a monkey-tailed boy called Son Goku who goes on various adventures in search of seven magical balls while defeating the villains who get in his way.

Born in Nagoya in 1955, his first works first appeared in 1978 in the manga section of the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen Jump.

A series, Dr Slump, about a female robot, Arale Norimaki, living in Penguin Village was his first hit before beginning the Dragon Ball series.

The sequel to the original series, Dragon Ball Z, also introduced Goku’s son Gohan, and the 2022 film continued this story with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero by seeing him team up with his father’s old rival Piccolo.

Various characters including alien villains Vegeta and Frieza take their names from the words linked to food. In the case of these two names, they echo the words for vegetable and freezer.

In 2019, Toriyama was made a French knight of the Order of Arts and Letters and was announced as a 2024 winner of Tokyo Anime Award Festival’s lifetime achievement honour along with Dragon Ball voice actor Toshio Furukawa.

Toriyama’s website statement also said: “We inform you this sad news, with gratefulness for your kindness during his lifetime.

“Funeral service was held with his family and very few relatives. Following his wishes for tranquillity, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolences gifts, visiting, offerings and others.”

His family have asked for privacy, and a “commemorative gathering” is planned.

