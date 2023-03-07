Even a Eurovision presenter couldn't get tickets to the grand final

Tickets for this year's Eurovision Song Contest went on sale today and many fans missed out on tickets - including one of the competition's presenters.

Sam Quek, a former field hockey player will be on hosting duties at red carpet opening ceremony in Liverpool but it seems this gig doesn't have ticket perks.

In a tweet, the 34-year-old shared a photo of laptop screen of the Ticketmaster website as she queued online just like other fans for tickets for the Grand Final on May 13 at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena.

"If it makes anyone feel better… I couldn’t get #Eurovision Grand Final tickets… …and I’m presenting the Opening Ceremony!" Quek tweeted.

A lot of disappointed Eurovision fans took to Twitter, after the event’s website crashed due to huge demand for tickets - and in the end it was sold out within 36 minutes.

Elsewhere, Quek will be joined on the red carpet by Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko who broadcasted his commentary at last year's Eurovision from inside a bomb shelter amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Presenters for the main event include: Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon,Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Of course it wouldn't be Eurovision without comedian and talk show host Graham Norton who will join the trio for the grand final.

Liverpool were chosen to host this year's contest as last year's winners, Kalush Orchestra are from Ukraine and the country cannot host due to the ongoing war.

As well as the tickets that have gone on sale, there will be a ticket ballot for the 3,000 tickets made available for Ukrainians living in the UK on visa programmes and these subsidised tickets cost £20.

