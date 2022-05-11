Ukraine’s Eurovision commentator broadcasts from inside bomb shelter

Ukraine's Eurovision commentator, Timur Miroshnychenko, could be seen broadcasting from inside a bomb shelter, as the country still took part despite the ongoing Russian invasion.

He was surrounded by a small lighting and camera set up while sat at a desk in the dark bunker, paved with stone walls.

The country's entry, Kalush Orchestra, is already tipped as one of the favourites to win as they sailed through to Saturday's final, after their performance combined rap and Ukrainian folklore.

