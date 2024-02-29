Loyle Carner and LCD Soundsystem set to headline Bristol's FORWARDS FESTIVAL

Loyle Carner and LCD Soundsystem have just been announced as the headline acts for Bristol's FORWARDS FESTIVAL, a contemporary music festival that takes place on Bristol Downs.

FORWARDS, which was founded in 2022, focuses not only on bringing a great music festival to Bristol, but also on giving back to the community year round. Through the platform FORWARDS THINKING, the festival's partners champion social initiatives in the city.

After much speculation on who would be headlining the successful festival this year, it was officially announced this morning that Loyle Carner and LCD Soundsystem will be performing at the end of summer. Other acts include Jessie Ware, Yard Act, Floating Points, and CMAT.

Carner is also heading All Points East in London this Summer. The artist grew to popularity whilst supporting various rappers on tour, and released his debut album in 2017, gaining a nomination for the 2017 Mercury Prize.

LCD Soundsystem hail from Brooklyn, New York, and formed in 2002. The band split back in 2011, before reuniting in 2016. Their debut album awarded them a Grammy for Best Electronic/Dance Album.

Excited fans can purchase tickets on the FORWARDS website if they want to secure their attendance, with the festival taking place across Saturday Aug 31, and Sunday Sept, 1. Early bird day tickets can be purchased from £55 and weekend tickets are available from £99.50.

