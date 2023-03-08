Jake Paul gives an NSFW excuse for his defeat to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has opened up about his defeat to Tommy Fury in what was arguably the biggest boxing match of the year.

Jake’s long-standing feud with the Love Island star concluded with a split decision in Fury’s favour, ending the American YouTuber’s undefeated 8-0 professional record.

However, rather than lick his (still visible) wounds during an interview on brother Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Jake insisted his loss was a “gift from the universe”.

And despite insisting that he didn’t want to make excuses for his performance – saying: “I lost the fight, I wasn’t at my best, and it is that simple” – he also went on to do just that.

Jake said he went into the Diriyah arena fight with weak legs, an issue he attributed to an unfortunate incident which occurred the night before – he had a wet dream.

To be fair to Jake, he didn’t raise the topic himself, instead, Logan bluntly asked him: “Do you think your wet dream played a part?”

Jake seemed uncharacteristically embarrassed by the question, but Logan continued: “I know you didn't want to [talk about it]. But Mom said ‘Jake had a wet dream the night before his fight.’”

Logan then added that he’d responded: “No f***ing way. I had a wet dream the day of the KSI fight!”

Logan’s co-host swiftly interjected: “Hey, why are you guys talking to your mom about that?” But that’s a story for another day.

In the end, Jake went into detail about his wet dream problem, acknowledging that it had come about because he’d spent two weeks “building his batch” – which, in layman’s terms, means he didn’t ejaculate for a fortnight.

“You have two weeks of testosterone built up and so the reason a wet dream happens is because your body needs to release that energy,” he said.

Love Island star Fury beat the YouTuber by a whisker Getty Images

He then told the viewers that the reason why this is “bad” is because it “makes your legs weak”.

Asked how, he replied: “Because the sperm is stored in your legs and it has something to do with the neurological connection of you doing exactly what you were put on this earth to so you become relaxed. And oxytocin goes through your body and you kind of just get lackadaisical.”

(We think biology might take issue with that argument but we’ll let him continue…)

“Then once you start getting hit in the head – if you notice, when fighters are about to get knocked out their legs start jumping all over the place – that's because your head and your legs are connected once you're getting hit,” he said.

Still, asked whether his unintentional load-blowing was to blame for his defeat, Jake responded that it was merely “one of many reasons”.

Jake Paul Devastated After Tommy Fury Loss, Embarrassed By KSI & Cristiano Ronaldo - IMPAULSIVE #368 youtu.be

And on the positive side, he said he now viewed the loss as a win saying: “If we're talking about it in terms of life and my personal growth as a human being, then this is a gift from the universe.

“This is a win because I want to be happy and love myself and have eternal confidence regardless of any situation. This put me so many steps closer to that because I thought my identity [lay] so much in winning and beating everyone and being undefeated and being some badass, tough person who never loses.”

He continued: “And after I lost I was like, you know what? None of that's what actually makes me awesome. My identity is just who I am and that's all I need to be. And that's good enough.”

That’s a very healthy approach to take, Jake, we applaud you.

Now, can someone please tell him that the leg isn’t a reproductive organ...?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.