We already know that Liverpool is the location for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, with the UK hosting the competition on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine, but now our entry has been revealed as that of 25-year-old singer-songwriter Mae Muller.

She’ll take to the stage with her new track 'I Wrote A Song', which is more of a dance-heavy song in comparison to Sam Ryder’s rock ballad 'Space Man' from 2022, which finished second.

After a woman discovers her partner has cheated on her, she considered whether she should “cuss you out / outside your house / for everyone to see”, “trash your [Mercedes] Benz” and “tell all your friends / how cruel you were to me”.

“Instead I wrote a song,” Muller sings in the opening to the chorus.

Well, that’s certainly one way to go about it.

It was co-written by songwriter Lewis Thompson (who was behind Joel Corry’s hit 'Sorry' and Becky Hill’s track 'Remember' with David Guetta) and Karen Poole (who worked on a string of bangers by Kylie Minogue including 'Wow' and 'Chocolate', as well as 'Touch' by Shift K3Y and 'Beware of the Dog' by Jamelia).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Mae Muller, whose full name is actually Molly Mae Muller, just appeared on a new track with DJ and producer Sigala, singer Caity Baser and rapper Stefflon Don called “Feels This Good”, but you may have heard of her before that.

With 24 million views on YouTube, “Better Days” was her track with the Swedish collective NEIKED and rapper Polo G which came out in October 2021. It peaked at number 32 in the Official Charts.

Though you may have come across her more than a decade ago, and never even noticed.

That’s because she is the young girl in the green dress sitting on the piano in the music video for Mika’s “Grace Kelly” – from the British singer’s debut album Life In Cartoon Motion.

In a video announcing her selection as this year’s Eurovision entry, shared to social media on Thursday morning, Muller said: “I have some news that I have been keeping secret for a very long time, it’s been very difficult, but I can finally announce that I am this year’s UK entry for Eurovision.

“I just can’t wait. I can’t wait to see you all, I can’t wait to get to Liverpool - I’m very excited.”

And so far, the reaction has been pretty positive:

The announcement is the second bit of Eurovision news this week, as tickets for the semi-finals and the live show in May went on sale on Tuesday and fans clamoured for seats.

Even Sam Quek, one of the presenters involved in the event later this year, struggled to get tickets.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.