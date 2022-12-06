Margot Robbie has expressed her desire to see a film that explores Harley Quinn's romance with Poison Ivy.

After playing the iconic role as the psychiatrist-turned-criminal in 2016's Suicide Squadand 2020's Birds of Prey, the Babylon actor wants the DC Universe to reflect Harley's- relationship with fellow villain Poison Ivy which features in both the comics and animated television series Harley Quinn.

Up until now, Poison Ivy has not appeared in the DC film franchise - but could she be introduced soon?

Well, certainly if Robbie has anything to do with it as she described how keen she was to see the two characters together on the big screen.

"I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too," Robbie told ComicBook.com on the subject.







If there were to be a live-action Harley and Ivy romance, no doubt there would be many actors interested in the role, but when Robbie was asked who she would like to play the love interest there wasn't a particular actor who came to mind.

"Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good," she said.



Elsewhere, it was announced earlier this year that Lady Gaga will portray Harley Quinn starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix who will reprise his Academy Award-winning role from 2019's Joker for the sequel Joker: Folie A Deux, which is widely reported to be a musical.

Lady Gaga is not replacing Robbie since these films are not in the DC Extended Universe, as the Aussie actor shared her enthusiasm in October with MTV about seeing the musician take on the role.

"It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie explained.

"It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters — Queen Elizabeth I [in 2018's Mary Queen of Scots], but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.'

She added: "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

