Mariah Carey is being sued for alleged copyright infringement over iconic Christmas hit, according to TMZ.



All I Want For Christmas Is You hastopped the Christmas charts year after year since its release in 1994. Now, an artist has come forward saying they recorded a song with the same title a couple of years earlier.

Andy Stone claims Carey didn't ask for permission to use that title and seeks at least $20 million (£16 million) in damages.

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Andy stated that he recorded his song in 1989. He said it made it to the Billboard charts in the 1993 festive period and he even has a music video.

The festive single comes with a lot of heartbreak for Mariah - as it reflects on painful memories of her earlier years.

Speaking about her childhood, she previously told The Mirror: "I always wanted Christmas to be perfect and I always looked forward to the holidays, but I had this incredibly dysfunctional family that would ruin it every year." She told the publication that some years she would find wrapped up fruit under the Christmas tree.

"I have always had such an emotional connection to Christmas," she said. "It wasn’t about the gifts, but the hopefulness of the holiday season. I wanted to express that spirit and make a song that made me feel happy at the holidays.



"It was inspired by songs from the 50s and 60s, the ones that you just couldn’t help but be happy whenever you heard them. It means so much to me to be able to sing that song with people all over the world and to share experiences with people that have made this song part of their lives."

Indy100 reached out to Mariah's rep for comment.

