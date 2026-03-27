Who won at the 2026 Mobo Awards?

Singer Olivia Dean was the standout success at the Mobo Awards, which marked its 30th anniversary with a celebratory ceremony in Manchester. The prestigious event, dedicated to black music and culture, unfolded at the Co-op Live arena on Thursday night, three decades after the Mobo organisation was first established.

Dean secured an impressive trio of awards, taking home Song of the Year for her single 'Man I Need', Album of the Year for The Art of Loving and the coveted Best Female Act. This triumph follows her recent success at last month’s Brit Awards, where she claimed four gongs at the very same venue. The acclaimed artist also performed during Thursday’s ceremony, which was hosted by comedian Eddie Kadi and hip hop star Eve.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the show, Eve highlighted the profound importance of the awards. "It feels amazing because the energy is crazy. I am definitely nervous but I’m excited," she said. "I think without having organisations like this or celebrations like this, I don’t think we would get to see the amount of black music, to celebrate the amount of black artists, it’s beyond important."

The Mobo lifetime achievement award was presented to British-American rapper and record producer Slick Rick. He expressed his gratitude to the Press Association, stating: "It’s a great honour. Appreciated me from where I come from, so thank you very much, Manchester. I appreciate the love." He later took to the stage with singer Estelle for a collaborative performance, showcasing his influential hip hop journey. Estelle, speaking before their set, remarked on the ceremony’s first time in Manchester: "I’m like, what took it so long to get to Manchester? But everything at the right time… We’re here, we’re celebrating us and that’s beautiful."





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American musician Pharrell Williams was honoured with the global songwriter award. Manchester-based singer-songwriter Daley, who collaborated with Williams on the 2014 track 'Look Up', affirmed his deserving win. "It was very clear to me why he’s such a successful and such a good songwriter because he really taps into what the feeling of the song is, so he’s very deserving," Daley told the Press Association.

Nineteen-year-old DC3 was another notable winner, securing two awards for Best Newcomer and Best Gospel, celebrating alongside his family. He described the "meaningful" awards as a shock, adding: "There are so many legends in one room." Ezra Collective won Best Jazz Act, with drummer and bandleader Femi Koleoso expressing his pride: "I’m grateful on behalf of me and all my brothers. This is a wonderful thing... Beyond the trophy itself, it’s a very special thing that a name like Ezra Collective can get mentioned and lots of people recognise it and that’s testament to so many people supporting us, from grassroots and championing us." Actor Stephen Graham also received an award for Best Performance in a TV Show or Film for 'Adolescence'.

Reflecting on the awards' enduring legacy, stars on the red carpet underscored their continued significance three decades on. Myles Smith, nominated for Song of the Year, asserted: "I think it’s always been important and will continue to be important. I think shining a light on music from the black community and the amazing way that we shape core culture and push boundaries is something that’s incredible to do and hopefully long continues." Leigh-Anne Pinnock, formerly of Little Mix, echoed this sentiment, stating: "I just feel like this is our one show to really highlight black music, so I think it’s super important and 30 years – that’s crazy."