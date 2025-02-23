MrBeast has warning for IShowSpeed if he wants to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo

MrBeast has issued a ‘warning’ to IShowSpeed, urging him to avoid certain things if he wants to film a collaboration with his sporting hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, filmed a video with Ronaldo in November last year.

IShowSpeed is probably the most high-profile Ronaldo fan in the world, and he briefly met the footballer once before and filmed his experience.

However, if were to film a collaboration, there’s something MrBeast thinks he should bear in mind.

Speaking on Dexerto’s Clickbaited show, he had some strong advice for his fellow YouTuber, saying: “I mentioned Speed, and he knew who Speed was… they met briefly for a couple of seconds that one time… But maybe, Speed, when you do hang out with Ronaldo maybe just act normal.”

Donaldson went on to say: “As a word of advice from someone who sat on his couch and spent hours with Ronaldo, just be chill, just be yourself Speed. Don’t cry. Don’t freak out. Don’t smell him. Definitely don’t bark at him.

“If you want Ronaldo to hang out with you again, just act normal Speed.”

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Could they be set for a major YouTube collab in future? We’ll have to watch this space.

Meanwhile, MrBeast wants people to know that he’s not happy about the score Beast Games has on Rotten Tomatoes , and not for the first time he recently spoke out about it .

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings