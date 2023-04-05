Taylor Swift theories sparked by mystery polaroids on Niceboy Ed website

Taylor Swift fans love spotting Easter eggs the singer hints at and now they believe a recent one (ahead of actual Easter) comes in the form of mystery polaroids on Niceboy Ed's website.



Niceboy Ed is a music artist who blew up when Swift used a song of his in a TikTok video showing the behind-the-scenes when making of her recent hit album Midnights.

Now he's back as many have noticed 10 blank Polaroid pictures on the musician's page and according to fans who have joined his mailing list some of the photos have been unlocked.

Abstract patterns and pastel colours are what some of the unlocked photos consist of with captions reading: “sunlight stays so late in June by nice boy ed (3/10)” or “shimmering and skintight by niceboy ed (6/10)”.





Polaroids are associated with Swift's '1989' album where the album cover features a Polaroid photo of a partially cropped Swift.

Meanwhile, a particular pale blue colour has been posted all over his website and social media accounts is a colour that is also associated with '1989,' since that's the shade used to symbolise the fifth album on Swift's Eras tour and her recent '1989' merch was also a pale blue too.

Some of the re-recorded '1989' songs such as Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version) and This Love (Taylor's Version) also feature this blue hue in their cover art.

TikToker @thethriftyswiftie noted all of this and added how the colour may be a mix of the purple Speak Now and blue 1989 era and theorised there may be more rerecorded songs from these albums coming our way soon.

"This fandom is going to drive me to madness but I'm here for it," one person commented.

Another person said: "All the Easter eggs on Easter week."





Who is Niceboy Ed? When Swifties searched Niceboy Ed up after Swift used his song, they noted how there was little information out there about the singer with the only photos out there appearing to be him as a child that have been used as cover art for his song. This has led to fans to describe his connection to Swift as "suspicious" and have theorised who he is. Theories of his identity range from Swift's actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn who has proved his musical credentials by collaborating with Swift previously on her folklore and evermore albums under the pseudonym William Bowery, as well as having blond hair like the young boy in Niceboy Ed's cover art.





Others believe the mysterious singer is Alywn's best friend who is called Ed and is part of his longtime friend group, the “Frosty Crew,” whom Swift is also allegedly cool with, Vulture reported.

Swift's brother Austin Swift is also another possibility since he allegedly covered his sister's songLook What You Made Me Do back in 2020 under the fake alternative rock/indie band thought to be made by the Swift siblings and Jack Antonoff called Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club.



Some believe it could even be Swift herself and that the Anti-Hero singer has warped her voice to create a new sound.

Or maybe Swift just decided to use a Niceboy Ed's song because she liked it and we've all gone down the Easter Egg rabbit hole when he may actually be an individual artist.

Elsewhere, Swifties believe the singer has been hinting during her Era Tour performance that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is coming soon - but who knows?

