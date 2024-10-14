Sarah Sherman responds to Liam Gallagher slamming Oasis SNL sketch

With the recent announcement of an Oasis reunion, it was only a matter of time before the Gallagher brothers would be parodied on Saturday Night Live.

During the most recent episode, Noel Gallagher (played by James Austin Johnson) and Liam Gallagher (played by Sarah Sherman) were a part of the show's Weekend Update to discuss their long-awaited and highly anticipated tour.

When asked by host Colin Jost, if they've set aside their differences, Johnson as Noel replied: "I’m cool if he’s cool."

To which Sherman as Liam fired back in response: “I’m cool. I’m cool. I’m cooler than you are."

“Great, so that’s a no,” Jost said.

“It’s not a hard no, it’s a maybe,” Sherman answered.

“We said maybe if Liam doesn’t act like a baby,” Johnson sang in reference to their hit 'Wonderwall'.

But the impressions of the Mancunians definitely ( maybe) didn't go down too well with Brits who made their thoughts clear on social media.

















Soon the skit got the attention of Liam Gallagher himself after a fan on X, formerly Twitter, asked for his thoughts... and it's fair to say he wasn't impressed.

"Are they meant to be comedians[?]" he replied.

Despite the negative feedback, Sherman appeared to be chuffed at Gallagher's brutal response as she quote tweeted it and called the 52-year-old a "LEGEND".





Back in August, Noel and Liam Gallagher put an end to their feud when they announced an Oasis reunion tour for next year. The news came 15 years after the band originally split.

Though don't expect the brothers to do any interviews together anytime soon as Liam revealed on X this week: "We don’t want to do interviews coz we’re scared of the media asking us intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship."

The UK and Europe tour is set to take place in the Summer of 2025, with further tour dates in the US, Mexico Canada, and Australia also confirmed.

