Noel Gallagher sparks feud with Adele and her 's*** songs'

Noel Gallagher has sparked a feud with Adele after calling her "offensive" and slamming her songs as "s**t".

The former Oasis star is not shy of speaking his mind. He's famously called Robbie Williams "the fat dancer from Take That," described Scotland as a "third world country" and compared Lewis Capaldi to "Chewbacca".

But now, Adele – who is seemingly minding her own business in Las Vegas – is in Noel's firing line.

When Matt Morgan asked whether he was a fan of Adele's music, the 56-year-old told the podcast host: "They’re f***ing s**t. It’s f***ing awful. It’s f***ing Cilla Black. I find it and that whole thing offensive."

Despite his strong words, he did however suggest he'd be open to writing songs for her in the future.

"If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers. I might in the future. I’ll be saying, 'Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal'," Noel joked, adding: "I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to sit on it from a great height. Make me rich’."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Sam Smith wasn't safe either, who Noel called the "biggest idiot around." This isn't the first time Noel has fired shots at the singer, after misgendering Smith during an appearance on Dutch radio Kink.

"Music has become quite fractured and chart music is dominated by pop. Pop music is alright if the pop stars are cool. Sadly the stars of today are f***ing idiots," he said.



When asked whether he was referring to anyone in particular, the former Oasis star responded: "Sam Smith."

"Why?" the host asked before Gallagher quipped: "Look at him."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.