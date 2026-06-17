The January 6 Capitol riot is getting a major film adaptation

Sean Penn is set to direct a film centred on a police officer who was present during the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot, Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday.

The acclaimed actor, fresh from his Oscar-winning performance in One Battle After Another, will helm the as-yet untitled project from his own script. Bradley Cooper is reportedly in discussions to star, though a final agreement has not yet been reached. Representatives for Penn and Warner Bros. declined to comment on the protagonist's identity, but confirmed the character is based on a real individual.

Penn’s personal connection to the events was highlighted when he attended the 2022 hearings of the House Select Committee investigating the attack. He was observed sitting alongside Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, both of whom responded to the unrest.

Officer Fanone testified that he was "grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country," an assault that ceased only when he stated he had children, and which subsequently caused him to suffer a heart attack.

Sean Penn is set to direct the film Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Officer Hodges also recounted his harrowing experience. Penn stated at the time that he was attending as "just another citizen" to observe and ensure justice. The film is described as exploring "an unexpected friendship," with production anticipated to commence in mid-2027.

This announcement follows the U.S. Justice Department’s decision not to challenge Paramount Skydance’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The $111bn deal, agreed in February, will place the Warner Bros. film studio under the control of David Ellison, Paramount’s chief executive.

Both Ellison and his father, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, are known to have strong ties to President Donald Trump, with David Ellison having attended a UFC event at the White House on Sunday.

Penn’s recent film, One Battle After Another, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in March, saw him secure his third Oscar for his portrayal of racist military zealot Col. Steven J. Lockjaw. He notably skipped the ceremony to visit Ukraine.