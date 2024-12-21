The first teaser trailer for the new Superman film, starring David Corenswet and directed by DC Studios CEO James Gunn, has been released, and fans are actually excited for the movie following multiple box office bombs for the Marvel rival.

Recent DC releases have included Black Adam (with a 39 per cent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (49 per cent), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (33 per cent) and Joker: Folie À Deux (31 per cent).

Superman, however, will say goodbye to the slate of films released under the ‘DC Extended Universe’ and kickstart the ‘DC Universe’, as the studios looks to offer a serious competitor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although, even Marvel has had some difficulties lately, what with Madame Web scoring just 11 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and the recently released Kraven the Hunter (though not part of the MCU) receiving just 16 per cent.

As Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool jokes to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool and Wolverine earlier this year, the latter has joined the franchise “at a bit of a low point”.

However, DC’s luck could change with Superman, as the first look at the film on Friday has received widespread praise from fans online:





Culture Crave pointed out that the trailer has over 250 million views - the most-viewed trailer in Warner Bros history.

Others confirmed their worries have been alleviated:

While Gunn later wrote on Twitter/X that the trailer is now “the most viewed and most talked about” in “the history of both DC and Warner Bros”.

“This is because of all of you: thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July,” he said.

Superman enters cinemas on 11 July next year.

