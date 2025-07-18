Stephen Colbert announces his show is being cancelled days after calling out network

Stephen Colbert announced last night (July 17) that his show is being cancelled after 10 years and fans were quick to point out the decision comes days after he criticised his network's $16 million settlement with Donald Trump.

Colbert has used his show multiple times to heavily criticise parent company of CBS, Paramount Global, over concerns they could be breaking anti-bribery laws by seeking to settle a lawsuit with President Donald Trump to get his administrations approval for a merger.

Returning from his holiday on Monday (July 14), two weeks after the network made the announcement (July 1), Colbert condemned the Paramount settlement likening it to a “big fat bribe”.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for transparency on the decision saying, "America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons."

Senator Adam Schiff who appeared on the show the night Colbert made the announcement was also quick to call for answers, "If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better."

One senior staffer at CBS is reported to have said that regardless of what the company is saying about the reason for the cancelation, no one at the network "is buying that it's a financial decision".

