The 100 greatest World Cup goals ever: 79-70

From stunning free kicks to unstoppable thunderbolts, these are our picks for the best World Cup goals from number 79 to 70.79

79. Mario Gotze, Germany v Argentina, 2014

It was a terrible final back in 2014, but the context of this extra-time winner, plus the exquisite touch off the chest and poke home past the keeper has to make this one of the biggest World Cup goals ever scored. There’s something faintly tragic rewatching this goal knowing the road Gotze’s career would take in the years that followed, with a string of injuries blighting his chances of returning to the highest stage. But this is the stuff footballers dream of, and as far as career highlights go it’s hard to beat.

Mario Götze Germany vs Argentina 2014 FIFA World Cup Goal. www.youtube.com





78. David Beckham, England v Colombia, 1998

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now, 1998 might have been a tournament to forget for Becks, but this is one of the finest set-piece efforts he scored during his entire career. He did it hundreds of times during his playing days, but we’ll never tire of watching the ball curling inexorably towards the side netting away from the despairing dive of the Colombian keeper here. No-one else struck the ball quite like him.

David Beckham Free Kick England vs Colombia 26 06 1998 www.youtube.com

77. Luis Fabiano, Brazil v Ivory Coast, 2010

Thought there was only one ‘hand of god’ goal? Think again. Yes, it would have been disallowed in a heartbeat if VAR had existed back in 2010, and Luis Fabiano basically catches it at one point, but the persistence and the skill to keep dinking the ball over the Ivorian defenders makes this one of the most memorable goals from the 2010 tournament, and we’ve got a real soft-spot for it.

Luis Fabiano Amazing Goal Vs Ivory Coast - World Cup 2010 www.youtube.com





76. Pierre Njanka, Cameroon v Austria, 1998

If more players had the confidence to drive forward from deep like Pierre Njanka did back in 1998, the game would be far more interesting. The defender picked up the ball in his own half against Austria and never hesitated. By the time he reached the final third he was absolutely flying and it’s a wonder he could show the control to sit two defenders down before thumping it into the back of the net. A proper World Cup goal to remember.

Njanka makes beautiful goal to Cameroon in the 1-1 tie with Austria in the 1998 World Cup www.youtube.com





75. Klaus Fischer, West Germany v France, 1982

Great technique was rarely made to look so easy. Germany worked it out wide and sent in a cross floated to the back post against France back in 1982, and the first moment of quality came from the cushioned header back towards Fisher in the middle of the box. There’s a huge amount to do with his back to goal, and he takes his time to make great contact and send the ball on its way.

109 1982 Klaus Fischer West Germany France www.youtube.com

74. Carlos Tevez, Argentina v Mexico, 2010

Sometimes, you have to take the simplest route possible. After dropping deep, picking up the bail and failing to thread an intricate pass against the ever-unpredictable Mexico, a peak Carlos Tevez decided to take everything else out of the equation and smash the ball into the onion bag from 30 yards out back in 2010. The goal also gets bonus points for the absolute scenes afterwards with Tevez running at full pelt towards his manager Diego Maradona on the touchline.

ESPN HD - Argentina v Mexico - Carlos "El Apache" Tevez 3-0 www.youtube.com





73. Nacho Fernandez, Spain v Portugal, 2018

One of the sweetest strikes of a football you’re ever likely to see. The ball runs across the box and Nacho Fernandez is there to meet it with a pure daisycutter, slamming it home against the post. It contributed to one of the best group games in World Cup history, with Spain and Portugal drawing 3-3 in a match that included a Ronaldo hat-trick and a David De Gea howler.

Spain-Portugal Goal Nacho World Cup 2018 www.youtube.com

72. Lionel Messi, Argentina v Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2014

Messi arrived with a bang at the 2014 tournament with this mesmerising effort in the first group game, dispelling his detractors by showing exactly what he’s capable of at international level. He picked up the ball, gathered momentum and showed his trademark close control before taking three defenders out of the game (and sitting one on his backside entirely) before slotting home. A legend of the game at his peak.

LIONEL MESSI AMAZING SOLO GOAL VS BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA FIFA WORLD CUP www.youtube.com

71. Daniel Amokachi, Nigeria v Greece, 1994

AMOKACHI - against greece 1994 www.youtube.com

Amokachi took this goal like he was playing a video game, turning sharply to run directly at the goal before hammering it home before anyone could get close to him. It’s the highlight of a career which is full of memorable moments: he also famously ’substituted himself’ into a game at Everton once and he’s rumoured to be one of the members of the Dubious Goals Committee.

70. Fabio Grosso, Italy v Germany, 2006

The pass from Pirlo for this fantastic effort from 2006 is almost as good as the finish, if not better. If there’s anyone you want the ball to drop to after a scrappy corner on the edge of the box it’s him, and he delays the pass at least three times before picking out Fabio Grosso, who sends the ball into the corner and sends Italy to the World Cup final in the process.



Fabio Grosso 'Magical Goal' Vs Germany www.youtube.com

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.