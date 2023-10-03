Anthony Joshua has entered the chat, amid the ongoing controversy between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul's finance, Nina Agdal.

In recent weeks, Danis has been criticised for his treatment towards the model after posting old footage from her Snapchat account and sharing posts of her with previous partners.

The model filed a lawsuit against the fighter, saying she suffered "humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm" from the fighter's posts. In documents obtained by TMZ Sports, she went on to suggest that an uncensored photo from a "romantic encounter" over a decade ago has even broken laws.

"Danis posted the photograph — entirely uncensored — from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff’s consent," her suit stated. “Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive."

Now, Anthony Joshua has offered his take on the feud ahead of the Paul V Danis fight.

In an interview with DAZN, Joshua said "there are no rules" in boxing.

"You know what, I’ll be real. In this game of boxing, there are no rules," he said. "The internet is undefeated."



He continued: "All your information is out there at the end of the day. What you put out there, you know, it will always come back around full circle. Unfortunately, they’re using this as a war tactic, and you’re at war. There are no low blows. Anything is acceptable in the art of war."

The fight between Danis and Paul is currently set to go ahead in Manchester on 14 October. It will be on the same night that KSI goes head-to-head with Tommy Fury.

