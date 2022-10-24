Antonio Brown hasn't slowed down on poking fun at his old colleague Tom Brady's nightmare start to the NFL season.

On Sunday (23 October), Brown trolled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback with another picture alongside his wife Gisele Bündchen.

Brown released the post on his Snapchat before Brady's Buccaneers faced off with the Carolina Panthers, showing an old picture of Brady and Bündchen -- but the NFL free agent's head was photoshopped over Brady's.

In the altered photo, Brown is grinning ear to ear, which is a direct shot at his former teammate, who is in the middle of some relationship issues with his wife.

But AB didn't stop there.

After the Buccaneers lost to the Carolina Panthers, Brown didn't hesitate to take to social media again to continue his roast of Brady.

In another photo shared on Twitter, Brown photoshopped Brady over his own body. It was from his infamous MetLife Field meltdown incident last season.

AB captioned the photo with some dancing finger emojis and the hashtag "#Putthats***On."

This is obviously not the first time Brown went after Brady during this season.

Earlier this month, Brown posted an old photo on Instagram of him hugging Bündchen after the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

In August of this year, Brown complained that Brady had gotten more time off than the rest of the team because of his status.

"Tom Brady manipulate[s] the game, [he] gets 14 days [to] go home [to] get his mind. Now u see the difference. Put that S*** on," he tweeted.

Brown and Brady used to be chummy. According to TMZ, Brady even let the former star receiver live with him and Bündchen when the two first teamed up in New England and then again in South Florida.

Still, it seems that the love is lost, and Brown is taking the opportunity to poke fun at Brady's expense.

