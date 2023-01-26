Arsenal and Manchester City are the teams looking most likely to lift the Premier League title this season, and many human pundits are finding it difficult to predict who’ll come out on top.

However, an AI bot has now predicted who’ll win their first head of the season, and it makes for fascinating reading.

Sportslens has used ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence software from OpenAI, to predict the outcome of Friday's FA Cup clash between the two teams and the bot has stated that Arsenal will win 2-1 away from home.

It’s more scientific than you might think, too.

ChatGTP used data from old team sheets and also looked into the current form of both squads.

According to the bot, Eddie Nketiah will score two on Friday, while Riyad Mahrez will miss a penalty and Kevin De Bruyne will scores for City.

The full match report prediction reads: “The match at the Etihad Stadium between Manchester City and Arsenal was a highly-anticipated encounter between two of the most successful teams in the FA Cup. The home team City started the match brightly and dominated possession in the early stages, but it was Arsenal who struck first. In the 27th minute, Nketiah scored a beautiful goal from a well-placed cross from White on the right, putting the visitors ahead.

The teams face each other for the first time this season on Friday Getty images

“City tried to respond quickly, but the Arsenal defense was well-organized and made it difficult for the home team to create clear-cut chances. In the 40th minute, City had a golden opportunity to equalize when they were awarded a penalty, but Mahrez’s spot-kick was saved by Ramsdale.”

It continued: “The second half began with City looking to push forward and get back into the match, but the Arsenal defense continued to hold strong. In the 65th minute, the home team finally found a way through, with De Bruyne scoring a stunning goal from outside the box to level the score.

“The match was now evenly poised, and both teams had chances to take the lead, but it was Arsenal who capitalized in the 80th minute, with Nketiah scoring his second goal of the match. City pushed forward in search of an equalizer, but the Arsenal defense held firm and secured a 2-1 victory.

The match report read: “The Arsenal players and fans celebrated the win, as they secured a place in the next round of the FA Cup. The loss was a disappointment for City, who will now have to regroup and focus on their league campaign.

“Please note that this is a fictional match report and the outcome of the match is not based on any real match or statistics.”

Arsenal are currently five points clear at the top in the prem with a game in hand over City Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Will the bot be proven right? Only time will tell.

Not only are the AI chatbots predicting football results, but they’re also seemingly acing school exams.

ChatGPT reportedly passed a Master of Business Administration test (MBA) at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business with "excellent" results.

