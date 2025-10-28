People think they know who the active Premier League footballer in Baller League is

The second season of the Baller League UK has returned and people are trying to work out the identity of the active Premier League player who made an anonymous appearance.

Baller League is a six-a-side indoor football competition combining elements of traditional and street football to create something that is fast-paced and exciting. In the UK, it’s backed by many celebrity and influencer names, with season one featuring teams managed by the likes of former footballers John Terry and Luís Figo, rapper Dave and presenter Maya Jama.

In the season opener for YouTuber Niko Omilana’s team, NDL FC, on Monday (27 October), he brought on a Premier League player to take a free kick before subbing them back off again. The player wore a black mask covering their face as well as long black leggings.

Omilana made the announcement ahead of time on social media, writing: “Ladies and gentlemen, I am about to tell you guys probably the craziest news in the Baller League history.

“On Monday the 27th of October I, Niko Omilana the manager of the NDL FC, will be drafting an actual Premier League player, active. Can’t tell you who it is, we will get in a lot of trouble, it is going to go crazy.”

The player seemed to be subbed on only for set pieces, and people have been trying to make guesses about who it is, with some suggesting it could be West Ham United’s James Ward-Prowse, who is known for his free kicks. Others seem to think it might be Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk.

“People saying Mudryk’s playing in the baller’s league for Niko????” someone on X/Twitter wrote .

Another claimed : “Yeah it’s 10000% Mudryk omds.”

Someone else said : “Wow Mudryk makes so much sense”

“I believe this is James Ward-Prowse,” said another.

Someone else argued : “Could be JWP but feel like he doesn’t run up exactly like that.”

