YouTubers KSI and Chunkz have teased a trailer for Baller League alongside former footballer John Terry, but what is it all about?

Baller League is an indoor football competition that combines traditional football with street football. The format was founded by Germany’s World Cup heroes Mats Hummels and Lukas Podolski.

According to a newly-released trailer, Chunkz explained the league will have 12 teams, each with a squad size of 12, who will face off in six-a-side rolling games.

The teams will have “big-time managers” with the likes of Gary Lineker, who recently announced he is quitting his role as host of Match of the Day , Freddie Ljungberg and John Terry onboard.

KSI is set to be the president of the UK league, while fellow content creator IShowSpeed will take charge of the US league, where Ronaldinho will also be involved.

Who is involved in Baller League?

Baller League UK will see weekly six-a-side indoor football matches take place. Teams will be managed by familiar faces, including football legends and popular content creators from various platforms.

They will take place on a smaller indoor pitch, with each half of the match lasting 15 minutes. Unlike traditional football, the last three minutes of both halves will introduce some thrilling and unexpected rules, such as double points for long-range goals, 3v3 play and goalkeepers being prohibited from saving anything with their hands.

The whole competition will span 11 match days on Monday nights as each team plays one another at least once. The top four teams at the end will take part in a knock-out tournament to crown a winner.

Chunkz will host the UK event and each matchday will be live-streamed.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Tryouts for the teams have been scheduled for London and Manchester . Players could come from anywhere but are most likely to be recently retired professionals, free agents, futsal players, or former academy players.

Baller League is set to begin in March 2025 .

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings