When Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson needed to treat a bloody nose during a World Cup match against Croatia, it looks like some inventive inspiration was taken from a certain noughties rom-com...

The 39-year-old midfielder - who is playing in his first World Cup for his country - was leading his team on Sunday (November 27) at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, when he took a knock and needed medical assistance on the sidelines for a nosebleed.

But the Beşiktaş player was determined to continue on in his side's second Group F match despite the injury and returned to the pitch with a creative solution to stop the bleeding... by stuffing a tampon up his nose.

Anyone familiar with their classic romantic comedies will know that the 2006 film She's the Man did it first.

In the movie, Amanda Bynes who plays Viola disguises herself as her twin brother Sebastian in order to be able to play football as she's not allowed on the men's team.

Upon moving into the men's dorms, her roommate Duke (Channing Tatum) discovers Viola's box of tampons.

(Left) Atiba Hutchinson of Canada receives medical attention at World Cup match against Croatia on Sunday (November 27), and (right) Amanda Bynes as Viola Hastings in disguise as her twin brother Sebastian in 2006 film "She's the Man" Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images and TM & Dreamworks

To protect her cover, she - in disguise as Sebastian - has to play it off by pretending she uses the tampons when she gets bad nosebleeds (stuffing one up her nose as an example).

As Viola noted: "It absorbs right up."

People on social media were quick to point out this entertaining, sport/film crossover - and even led to the "She's the Man" trending on Twitter.

In the end, the tampon wasn't enough to stop Canada from losing their match 4-1 to Croatia, and the 1-0 defeat to Belgium in their previous match means that the country is out of the World Cup.

Though the match provide Canada with its first-ever World Cup goal thanks to Alphonso Davies and it was the fastest goal of the tournament so far with it being scored after just 67 seconds of play.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.