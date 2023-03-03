Casemiro makes Man Utd's fan day with simple gesture in wholesome moment

Sometimes, it’s the most straightforward gestures that mean the most.

A viral video has surfaced showing the moment Casemiro made one Manchester United's fan’s day with a simple interaction.

It came after Erik ten Hag’s side saw off Newcastle 2-0 in the Carabao Cup last Sunday (February 26) to lift the club’s first silverware since 2017.

The Brazilian international has been key to the side’s improvements this year, and he found the net with the opening goal during the final.

The former Real Madrid midfielder joined in the celebrations after the game and made one fan very happy indeed.

The team had just picked up their medals after winning the game and were making their way down the stairs behind the scenes at Wembley.

A supporter was cheering them on at the foot of the stairs, with the likes of Raphael Varane, Fred, David de Gea and Harry Maguire acknowledging him and offering a fist pump.

But Casemiro really gave the fan a memory to remember forever by offering him a big hug, going the extra mile.





The rest of the players saw Casemiro and also embraced the fan, with Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Elanga, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Antony and Marcus Rashford all following suit.

It just shows small gestures can mean an awful lot.

Meanwhile, United are on a great run at the moment and fans think they’ve spotted a heartwarming moment between ten Hag and Steve McClaren which might just explain why.

It comes after United fans were left in tears after Hag penned an open letter to supporters following the team's Carabao Cup final victory on Sunday (February 26).

