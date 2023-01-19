Crewe Alexandra deliver transfer with cringe Wakey Wines tribute

League Two football club Crewe Alexandra decided to announce their latest transfer by paying homage to the infamous Wakey Wines - but people did not find it endearing.



On Twitter, the football club posted announcing midfielder Ryan Finnigan would be joining the Crewe on loan from Southampton.

But rather than just announce the transfer in a tweet, they chose to make a video a la Wakey Wines.

Taking after the cringy viral videos where the store owner asks patrons how they are, where they’re from, and “what’s the best shop in Wakey” - one person asked Finnigan similar questions.

“So how are you doing,” the man asked Finnigan.

Finnigan responded, “not bad thank you.”

“Where you from?” He asked

Finnigan responded, “Southampton.”

“What have you come from Southampton for?” He asked.

Finnigan explained, “Signing on loan.”

The man then returned with the set-up line, “What’s the best shop in Crewe?”

But before the duo could add on the iconic, “bingo bingo, Gala bingo” Finnigan walked out, refusing to participate in the cringy video.

But it was too late, even Finnigan's minimal participation earned the video the title of "cringe" according to people on Twitter.

"Excruciating watch. Well done," Tom wrote on Twitter.

"This is f***ing embarrassing," another Twitter user said.

"A way to get attention I suppose," Pete tweeted.

"Cheers for posting this, just need to bleach my eyes now," Ryan joked.

Sure people may have hated it but the post did attract attention with 700k+ views and 200+ retweets.

The Crewe media team has been trying to increase its social media presence by mimicking viral videos and posts. When Elliot Nevitt joined the team, they had him take a BeReal.



But taking a page from Wakey Wines' playbook seems to have worked

