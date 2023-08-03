Five of the wildest moments from Jake Paul's Netflix documentary 'The Problem Child'

Jake Paul's Netflix documentary 'The Problem Child' has landed, and it's taking fans behind-the-scenes of preparations for his fight against Tommy Fury.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer opens up on the dark moments in his life that have shaped him into the athlete he is today, including an 'abusive' father who left him 'traumatised'.

We also see appearances from Logan Paul, as well as John Fury, who backs the brothers' business ethos in bringing boxing to the masses, despite their war of words in the ring.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter