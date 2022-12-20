Emi Martinez cradles doll with Mbappé's face taped to it during World Cup parade

Emi Martinez raised eyebrows during Argentina's World Cup victory parade - by cradling a doll with Kylian Mbappé's glum face taped to it.

Some people were outraged, with one asking: "Would the French team have acted like this towards Messi? No way."



Another added: "The Argentines, especially Emiliano, have such a poor sportsmanship. It's disgraceful."

But one person hit back, saying: "You should probably know what happened in 2018 after France beat Argentina. France players were literally signing a song for Kante about how he pocketed Messi."

Another said: "Modric didn't diss French football. Mbappe dissed South American football. That's quite a disrespect. Martinez is simply giving it back!"

The parade was eventually called off after millions of people flooded highways and overpasses to catch a glimpse of the national side that won one of the most entertaining World Cup finals ever.

An estimated 4 million people were in the streets on Tuesday afternoon, according to local media citing police sources, with thousands setting up camp early on Tuesday morning at the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark where national celebrations typically take place.

After four hours of near-gridlock, the team got onto helicopters for a flyover of the capital which was called an aerial parade by the government.

A spokesperson for President Alberto Fernandez said: “The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness."

Captain Lionel Messi and the rest of the players waved at the huge crowd as they carried the trophy aloft after securing the country’s third title and its first since 1986.

