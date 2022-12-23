France have lodged a complaint against Emi Martinez's chaos

The French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has written a formal complaint to Argentine FA counterpart Claudio Tapia following Emiliano Martinez's celebrations.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez has been accused of crossing the line after mocking Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe following last Sunday's World Cup Final in Qatar.

One of his taunts saw him jokingly holding a moment's silence for Mbappe.

Argentina players celebrated their victory in the changing rooms and in a video posted by Nicolas Otamendi on Instagram, they could all be seen doing the conga.

During these dance moves, the team said, "a minute’s silence for," left a pause for Martinez to shout: "For Mbappe who is dead!"

Le Graet found this unacceptable and urged the Argentina FA to take action.

"I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Federation, I find these excesses abnormal, in the context of a sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand," Le Graet told Ouest-France.

Martinez also turned heads when he was spotted cradling a baby doll with a photo of Mbappe's face taped on during Argentina's World Cup victory parade.

While some people were outraged online, calling the gesture "disgraceful," one highlighted: "You should probably know what happened in 2018 after France beat Argentina. France players were literally signing a song for Kante about how he pocketed Messi."





It comes after the footballer explained his rude gesture with the Golden Glove trophy.



When he took to the stage after winning the best goalkeeper at the tournament in Qatar, he held the goalie glove-shaped trophy up to his crotch.

Following the incident, Martinez explained in an interview with Argentine radio station La Red exactly why he did it.

Martinez said: “I did it because the French booed me. Arrogance does not work with me.”

