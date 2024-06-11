'He's off' say fans as Gareth Southgate makes England Euros admission

England manager Gareth Southgate is reported as saying it is "probable" he will not continue in charge of the national team if he fails to win the Euros - and it's led a number of social media users to conclude "he's off".

England head into Euro 2024 in Germany as favourites but would likely have to play Italy and France in the knockout rounds if they win their group or Germany, Spain and Portugal if they come second on their way to the final.

The 53-year-old has been in charge of England for eight years; at first he was put in temporary charge after Sam Allardyce resigned in 2016 but then signed a permanent contract.

The closest he's come to silverware was in the last Euros final against Italy at Wembley in 2021 when the two sides drew 1-1 after extra-time before Italy went on to win on penalties.

Southgate has previously hinted he's been considering his future as England manager and now he has reportedly given his clearest indication yet.

Speaking to German publication Bild, Southgate said: "If we don't win, I probably won't be here any more.

"So maybe it is the last chance. I think around half the national coaches leave after a tournament - that's the nature of international football.

"I've been here almost eight years now and we've come close.

"You can't constantly put yourself in front of the public and say 'a little more please' as at some point people lose faith.

"If we want to be a great team and I want to be a top coach, you must deliver in big moments."

