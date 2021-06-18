England and Scotland ground out goalless draw at Wembley - and some people could barely stay awake

There was a party atmosphere in London on Friday as England and Scotland geared up to play against each other at Wembley.

But that bubble of excitement was popped by full-time, where after a fairly uninspiring 90 minutes of football the game ended 0-0.

Thousands of members of The Tartan Army went down to the capital to see the game at Wembley or just soak up the vibes. (Due to pandemic restrictions there were only a limited number of tickets available for the game, so most Scotland fans turned central London into their own party zone.)

But while Scotland will be pretty happy to have bagged a point, many viewers felt that the game itself was “boring” and “dull”. And England fans didn’t hesitate to call out the home side.

“Another dull, uninspiring non-effort led by negative tactics boring Southgate,” wrote one disgruntled fan.

“That England performance was so boring it was almost as bad as hearing about covid every day for the past 15 months,” wrote another.

“The way England plays [football], is the reason many Americans call soccer boring!” added someone else.

Comedian David Baddiel also dropped his views on the matter with a spicy Covid comparison: “I think football might be self-isolating somewhere in the amber zone without a vaccination passport at present.”

It was all so uninspiring that some viewers struggled to stay awake during the game.

“I fell asleep - what happened?” wrote Professor David Wilson.

“FFS England games are actually putting me asleep nowadays,” wrote another fan.

Check out other reactions to the Euro 2020 game between England and Scotland.