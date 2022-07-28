On Sunday, England’s Lionesses play in the Women’s Euro finals and fans are calling for an extra bank holiday if they win.

England’s women’s football team will take on Germany in a final at Wembley in which the home side are the favourites to win the tournament.

The Germans will attempt to beat England to take home the trophy for the ninth time and it all takes place on the weekend of the 56th anniversary of the 1966 men’s World Cup final that England famously won.

As the excitement builds, so too have the calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give us an extra bank holiday if the Lionesses are victorious, after the PM refused to rule it out during the men’s competition last year.

On Twitter, one person asked: “Do we get a national bank holiday if the birds win the euros or not. If we don’t surely that’s sexist.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Another asked: “So if the women win the Euros are we gonna get a bank holiday or ???”

Someone else asked Johnson: “Sooo Boris if the women win the Euros do we get that bank holiday we were supposed to get last year ??????”

Labour Leader Keir Starmer even backed the move, telling the Mirror: “The whole country will be roaring on the Lionesses in the final on Sunday.

“They have already done us proud, but if they win it will be a truly historic achievement – one that should be marked with a proper day of celebration, where clubs can open and promote access for women and girls.”

But, unfortunately, the government has ruled out an extra bank holiday saying the cost to the economy would be “considerable”.

A government spokesperson said: “The Lionesses have done England proud with their fantastic run to the Euro 2022 final.

“The whole country will be roaring them on and hopefully watching a famous victory against Germany on Sunday evening. We will certainly be celebrating their success.

“However, the current pattern of public and bank holidays is well established and while an additional bank holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost to the economy of an additional bank holiday is considerable.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings