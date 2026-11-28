“Everything's bigger in Texas,” as the saying goes, and the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is no exception, with the world’s eyes on Austin over the race weekend - a record 467,000 fans attended over the three days at the Circuit of the Americas this year.

But once the chequered flag has been waved, F1 aims to continue the winning off-track by giving back to the local community through helping them secure future STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) job opportunities.

Austin has experienced a tech boom in recent years, earning the nickname “Silicon Hills” with major companies such as Tesla, Dell Technologies, Oracle, and Whole Foods all being headquartered in the city. This combined with the annual F1 race weekend points to STEM as the key for success in the area, but how accessible are these avenues for local young people?

Hoch Zwei Photography / Allwyn

Right on COTA’s doorstep is Del Valle, a community where 85 per cent of students in the area live in underserved communities and face systemic challenges which prevent them from accessing local prosperity.

This stark contrast is a challenge The Del Valle ISD Education Foundation, a non-profit is seeking to address with the work they do to enhance educational opportunities and empower students in the Del Valle community through breaking down financial, logistical, and infrastructural barriers for local young people to access tech roles.

The organisation was recently named the winner of the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award, and was awarded €100,000 ($109,000) from Allwyn, the multi-national gaming entertainment company, who are also sponsors of the F1 Formation Lap, the adrenaline spiking, heart pounding moments before lights out. They also run The Allwyn League where fans can make race predictions for a chance to win exclusive F1 prizes.

The Del Valle community

“Del Valle is what I call an everything desert: it's food desert, banking desert, civic infrastructure desert, transportation desert,” Josh Thomas, Executive Director, Del Valle ISD Education Foundation told Indy100, noting the district is “primarily Latino, and about 50 per cent of our families speak only Spanish at home, and so there are some language barriers that exist as well.”

The lack of resources is only exacerbated by the cost of living, that continues to rise across the country, hitting "historically neglected and underserved" rural areas like Del Valle the hardest, causing “added strain” and “added pressure” among families. Thomas went on to explain how the area “doesn't have any of the municipal services that might exist at another place, and so families are really kind of on their own, trying to figure things out.

“Most of them work in low-wage jobs, part of what we're trying to do as the foundation is connect the next generation of students to the more financially sustainable jobs that are coming into the area and really change the realities."

These circumstances led to parents and community members in the area coming together in 2021 to establish the non-profit and help provide additional support for the district.

"Lots of major corporations, lots of high tech robotics are building in the area, and so a lot of what I do is build relationships with with companies and community members, and try to connect them with the program students and teachers at the school."

The foundation’s positive community impact

And it’s been working, with their “sustainable” approach by connecting students to well-paying jobs.

“The way we do that is by bringing employers into the schools, rather than our students trying to get to jobs, they may not have transportation to get to an interview. They may not have a computer at home to be able to do a resume, and so we flip it around and we bring the the businesses into the schools, help them get to know the students, so that by the end of senior year, many of our folks will have their job lined up,” Thomas noted.

Automotive is one of The Del Valle ISD Education Foundation’s “most successful” programs, a recent instance being securing local automotive tech students with internships at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport which is located in the Del Valle school district.

Thomas smiled as he recalled, “They were all up to their elbows fixing cars and pulling belts apart and really knowing what they're doing and then being a valuable employee so that the airports planning to hire them when they graduate from high school this year.”

“That's what our value is. It's brokering those relationships, forging those partnerships, helping people to see one another, and taking a little bit of a chance, taking a risk on our students, knowing that at the end of the day it will really pay off.”

At the heart of the program are the "hardworking, dedicated" students who loved the experience - so much so “they wanted to work all the way up until that day before school started because they just couldn't get couldn't get enough”.

What’s more, the airport is set for a huge $5 billion expansion where it will nearly double its capacity from 34 gates to 66 gates to increase its passenger capacity from 21-22 million annually to 30-40 million, as part of the Journey With AUS expansion program. More importantly for Del Valle, it means growing local job opportunities.

A Delta Airlines plane sits on the runway at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on January 12, 2026 in Austin, Texas Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Another expansion in the Del Valle area saw some some exciting developments at COTA with the COTAland theme park opening in September and the brand-new four-story hospitality complex that is Turn 1 clubhouse overlooking the iconic uphill braking zone.

“We have a good initial partnership already with COTA, and that's one that we're continuing to build. So some of our automotive students work on the go karts that they have on their karting track, and so our little bus comes from the high school to COTA every day with groups of students, who are expanding also as they build out their amusement park and conference center and hospitality," Thomas commented.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W17 leads the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 25, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images

“But thinking about racing, about STEM, about all of the technology. One of our partners does electric racing, and our automotive program can train them to work on electric cars as well as gasoline powered. F1 just opens this world of possibility, world of visibility, and the excitement around racing is part of what gets I think people into STEM.”

One of the activities planned for next month is a family STEM with “hands-on interactive stations” for elementary and middle school students that are in grades K through eight, where they can build and run electric race cars. “I hope it really is a source of inspiration for the students as they think about what's possible, and very exciting to continue building with COTA as they grow and expand.”

The Fast Track initiative

Hoch Zwei Photography / Allwyn

As the winners of the F1® Allwyn Global Community Award, The Del Valle ISD Education Foundation are keen to build on their progress and will use the €100,000 ($109,000) to fund their Fast Track initiative that will help expand teaching grants, student scholarships, and STEM opportunities for 12,000 local students.

Tatiana Jouanneau, Group Chief Brand Officer at Allwyn and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge described how Del Valle "stood out for its direct route toward economic mobility for thousands of young people in the local area, perfectly capturing the spirit of the Award.”

“At Formula 1®, we operate on precision and data-driven performance, and it was clear that this team shares that same disciplined mindset,” said Ellen Jones, Head of ESG at Formula 1 and F1® Allwyn Global Community Award judge. “By anchoring their 'Fast Track' project in tangible, trackable KPIs, they've proven they are as committed to long-term accountability as they are to immediate support. We are proud to back an initiative that understands exactly how to turn investment into real, sustained change for the students who need it most.”

This is was an achievement Thomas was excited to discuss acknowledging, “Del Valle is often the sort of forgotten part on the side of Austin,” but how this award is “bringing that visibility and awareness” to the 12,000 students who attend schools right alongside the COTA track.

“One of them is within five minutes or drive right from the racetrack, and to shine a light on what's possible here, that is huge, and it helps students feel proud of themselves. ‘Somebody has noticed me, somebody sees me, somebody's investing in me’, and that makes a world of difference. Certainly, the financial support will allow us to take a lot of these dreams and ideas we've had for a long time and really put them into practice.”

Previous winners Girlstart on reflect on progress

Thomas’s words echo a similar sentiment shared by last year’s F1® Allwyn Global Community Award winners Girlstart, a national women-led non-profit based in Austin that empowers girls through science, technology, engineering, and maths, who Indy100 spoke to a year ago and caught up with them on the progress they’ve made in these past 12 months.

“To be able to really bring that connection of making a positive impact in the community that lasts longer than race weekend is very thoughtful and intentional in terms of making sure they believe they want the greater community to know that they believe in the value of the humans surrounding COTA surrounding each racetrack and that they understand that there's so much possibility in those communities,” said Shane Woods, executive director at Girlstart about the award's impact.

“To be able to invest in them and say that we see you, we believe in you, and we hope that you're not only fans but hopefully employees in the future and even now, I think it's critical,” she added, “...it allows them to know that they are they're not just in and out for one time. That it's truly a commitment to the value and the people of the human that make that space what it is.”

Girlstart used their award money to help support their 33 weekly hands-on STEM after school programmes, 16 week-long summer camps and the Austin Girls in STEM conference, reaching more than 1,250 girls in Central Texas. Some of the girls also got to attend the US GP where they learned jobs in STEM go beyond behind the wheel as an F1 driver, with a whole host of roles in the sport from pit crew, to race strategists, engineers and designers, along with plenty more STEM job opportunities in other industries.

“It [The award] allowed us to continue to expand the mindset that STEM is just about anywhere, and as long as you love science and technology and engineering and math, but understand more of the durable skills, team building, communication, looking for a solution that's really critical.”

On Austin’s booming tech industry, she notes how it “really amplifies what's possible” for her students, as she prepares them “for a job that you never knew existed”.

Looking ahead

In the same vein, Thomas also shared his hope to have “thousands of kids excited about the possibilities of career in STEM and technology,” with a job "this time this year they didn't even know existed.”

For him the big “win” is “when a student is hired into a great job with a great wage and a great future, and one that they love, and is part of like that connection of the passion as well as supporting their families. That then allows the students to stay in their homes, stay with their family, build this community of Del Valle at a time when it's growing,” as he then recalled a welding student who was able to secure a “great job with a great company, and in his early 20s” and was able to buy a house for himself and his family.

“This is a student that the community invested in him. He worked really, really hard, and now his family, that maybe two years ago might have had to be moved because they didn't have enough financial real income in order to stay, and now they can stay."

Thomas stated, "That's our real success.”

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