F1 star Oscar Piastri roasted for tractor driving skills at Clarkson's Farm

During a break in the Formula One calendar, drivers usually like to switch off and catch-up on things they've not been able to - or do things they otherwise couldn't.

Sauber star Valtteri Bottas recently completed an iron man triathlon from home between the Brazilian and Las Vegas Grands Prix.

And now McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has spent some of his time off visiting Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper at Diddly Squat Farm, better known as Clarkson's Farm.

As part of his visit, the 23-year-old Australian got behind the wheel of a tractor and tried to reverse a trailer into a tight space in a barn.

But it didn't go quite to plan and Clarkson and Cooper ridiculed him for it in an Instagram post.

In one video, after Piastri tried and failed to reverse the trailer into the spot for 40 minutes, Cooper said: "I thought you [Clarkson] said he was a driver."

"Your tractor's going to run out of diesel by the time he does this," Clarkson joked.

Another video saw Cooper "review" Piastri's performance.

"Now that, I must say, reversing the dolly trailer is extremely hard and, I mean, the determination on the poor fella, he did great, he did great on the determination part," he said.

"But skills? Yeah, they're not quite there yet but I'm sure after a bit of training, I'm going to teach him and I'm sure he'll smash it."

Piastri himself captioned the post: "Not sure Piastri's Farm will be happening any time soon."

Clarkson's Farm has recently been renewed by Prime Video for Season Five with Season Four set to release next year.

The next Formula One race is in Las Vegas across November 21-24.

