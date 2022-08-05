First Dates star Fred Sirieix beamed with pride after his daughter won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last night (August 4).



Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix dived her way to victory at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in the women's 10m platform final as the 17-year-old secured her first senior international win with an impressive 357.50 points on her Commonwealth debut.

The young diver topped the leaderboard after she leapfrogged seven places with her second dive, an inward three-and-a-half somersaults with tuck which scored her 139.90 points.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Of course, the famous maitre d’ on the Channel 4 dating show watched his daughter triumph in the event, as he was pictured cheering her on, giving her a thumbs up and like every proud parent, he also took videos of her dives (one of which he posted on his social media accounts).

After her gold medal performance, Spendolini-Sirieix noted how he was just as emotional as she was about her win - and looked forward to celebrating with a hot chocolate.

"He gave me a thumbs up. I think he didn’t want to cry so he didn’t really say much but I think my parents were really, really happy for me," she said.

"I had quite shaky calves for the last dive. I think that definitely helped with the push that I needed. But I’ve never had that much fun in a competition. I’ve got a hot chocolate waiting for me to celebrate."

Spendolini-Sirieix was the 2020 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year and made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games where she finished seventh in the women’s 10m platform event.

Sirieix has previously shared his pride in his daughter who is "living the dream" with her sporting achievements ahead of her Olympic performance.

“I am ecstatic she got selected for the Olympic squad, and I’m very, very, very proud," he told the i in an interview last year.

“She is living her dream, it’s what she wanted to do from the moment she started diving. I can’t tell you how focused and determined she’s been, and the sacrifices she’s made.

"When she started diving it quickly became apparent she was good, but it’s one thing being good, and another to go all the way," he added.

Spendolini-Sirieix is set to compete again, this time in the women’s synchronised 10m platform event alongside Eden Cheng on Saturday.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.