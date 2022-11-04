Gerard Pique has shocked the world of football by announcing his retirement at the age of 35.

However, as well as people thanking him for his career, social media users wasted no time before piling on with Shakira jokes.

Pique posted a video thanking fans and confirming that the game this Saturday against Almeria in La Liga would be the last of his career.

Announcing the news he said his “childhood dreams have been fulfilled.”

“Like many of you, coming from a fútbol family, I have always been a Barcelona fan,” he said.

“I did not want to be a fútboler, I wanted to play for Barca… fútbol has given me everything, Barca has given me everything. You the fans have given me everything… The moment has arrived to close this chapter.”





Thousands have been supportive of Pique and thanked him for his career, which saw him win eight La Liga titles, three champions leagues and the 2010 world cup.

However, others weren’t so kind. Some recirculated a rumour that Pique decided to retire because Shakira’s name could soon be on Barcelona shirts as part of the club’s partnership with Spotify.

Barcelona recently put Drake on the front of the shirt as the sponsorship deal involves putting some of the platform’s most popular artists on their kits.

“Piqué retires so as not to have to wear the shirt with the Shakira ad,” one tweeted, as the reactions came flooding in.





















Meanwhile, it comes as Shakira is facing up to eight years in jail after being ordered to stand trial amid allegations of tax fraud.



The 45-year-old Colombian singer has been accused of not paying taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, and six prosecutors have convinced a Spanish court to bring the singer to trial.

