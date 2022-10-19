Barcelona player Gerard Pique might awkwardly have to wear a shirt with his ex Shakira's name on it during games at the Camp Nou.

The Spanish football club have a partnership with the music streaming platform Spotify which has seen the addition of Drake's OVO owl logo on players' shirts during the El Clasico match against Real Madrid on Sunday (October 16).

This was in honour of Drake becoming the first ever artist to reach 50 billion streams on Spotify.



It appears more artist collaborations can be expected, as Barcelona have said: "This type of exchange on the front of the jersey is scheduled to happen more as the season progresses."

Shakira is set to release new music, with her single "Monotonia" featuring Puerto Rican singer Ozuna. The track has prompted rumours about the song being about her split from Pique after 11 years, and have two children together.

Spanish news website El Espanolalso reported that "Barcelona is planning the 'reunion' of Gerard Pique with Shakira."

The publication noted that according to Moisés Llorens - an ESPN correspondent in Barcelona - the football club is near to closing a deal with Shakira which would see the Columbian singer feature on the team's shirts.



This also wouldn't be the first time the defender's ex has awkwardly come up during a match as opposition fans taunted Pique by singing Shakira's name.

Back in October, music by Shakira was played over a loudspeaker Pique and his teammates warmed up at Son Moix stadium in their away match against Real Mallorca, causing laughter from the home crowd.

Elsewhere, Shakira is to stand trial in Spain for tax evasion with allegations of tax fraud amounting to €14.5m (£12.9m). The singer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

