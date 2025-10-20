Pokemon Legends: Z-A - 'secret trick' to get shiny Pokemon really easily goes viral

It seems there is a secret trick to get shiny Pokemon really easily in Pokemon Legends: Z-A that's going viral.

It's been shared by a number of players online that rare shiny Pokemon do not despawn after appearing in the game; in other words once they appear, they're in the game permanently.

There were concerns it would be harder than ever to catch Shiny Pokémon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A because players cannot turn off the autosave feature but it actually appears to be easier than ever.

It's currently unclear if this is intentional from the developers or not.

This was put to the test by X / Twitter user @ItachiVgc who posted a video that's gone viral of the trick they used to get loads of shiny Pokemon to appear easily in their game.

There are sections in Pokemon Legends: Z-A where holding the left stick down makes the trainer constantly run up and down flights of stairs.

This is key because every time the game loads between different areas the trainer travels through, that creates more chances of shiny Pokemon appearing somewhere in the game.

And because they do not disappear, doing this repeatedly means that shiny Pokemon could pop up all over the place just by travelling back and forth between two different areas and reloading them.

@ItachiVgc says by doing this non-stop for an hour, on average, there should be 3.867 shiny Pokemon that appear.

The user also said they managed to do this away from keys, in other words coming up with a system where the left stick is held down so their trainer can travel between the two areas repeatedly without the player themself needing to input anything directly themself for hours on end.

@ItachiVgc said: "I got all the shiny mons [Pokemon] in Wild Zone 3 in two hours afk [away from keys]."

A number of social media users in the comments confirmed the trick worked for them after trying it out.

As mentioned, it's not clear if this is intentional or not and some players online are worried it could eventually be patched out by Game Freak.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is out now on Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch.



