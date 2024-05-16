Harrison Butker's mother's job is very ironic given his recent comments about women

Since Harrison Butker told women they would be most fulfilled as wives and mothers during his commencement speech at Benedictine college, many were shocked to find out that his mother is the complete opposite of what Butker thinks women should be.

During his commencement speech, Butker told the female graduates in the room that he imagined they were, "most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

He also mentioned his wife, Isabelle, saying that she, "would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

"Isabelle's dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you ask her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation, and say, 'Hey, no.'"

Now, social media has uncovered that Butker's mother, Elizabeth Keller Butker, is a highly accomplished physicist. She has a master's degree in medical physics, and has worked in the department of radiation oncology at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta since 1988.

An article from 2020 by the school's Winship Cancer Institute states that Keller Butker specialises in two forms of radiation: brachytherapy and Gamma Knife medical physics care.

On social media, many couldn't believe the irony:

