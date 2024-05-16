The Los Angeles Chargers have gone viral after announcing their 2024 schedule in a The Sims-inspired video.

The video, which is over three minutes long, features Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Aaron Rogers, and Harrison Butker, amongst many, and people can't get enough of it.

In the video, the Chargers recreated Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights, and referenced an old tweet of Travis' about squirrels that went viral after he began dating pop star Taylor Swift.

Swift is then seen outside of Kelce's house in the clip, only she's parked outside with a plane. A reference to Swift's controversial use of her private jet.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is also featured in the clip, with his Sim spending all his time in the kitchen, cooking and cleaning. This is likely a dig at Butker's infamous commencement speech he made, where he told women they would be most fulfilled as mothers and wives.

At the end of the video, Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the New York Jets and long controversial figure, is seen being given an alien baby and fearing 5G towers. Rodgers is known for his belief in many conspiracy theories, especially his advocacy of alternative medicine and refusal of the Covid-19 vaccine.

And it's safe to say, people loved the creative video that didn't hold back:

