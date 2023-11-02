Harry Kane might be 'cursed' fans say as Bayern Munich miss out on another trophy

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in world football, but is he completely and utterly cursed?



That’s the question football fans are jokingly asking this week after his German side Bayern Munich missed out on another trophy.

Kane is a goal machine, having banged in 213 Premier League goals and 61 on international duty for England, but he’s yet to win a trophy in his career to date.

He's come close before. Kane missed out narrowly after England got to the final of Euro 2020 and Spurs reached the Champions League final in 2019.

At the age of 30, Kane is at the peak of his career, and he clearly had an eye on silverware when he made the move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich over the summer.

But while he’s performing well for the German giants – not least having scored a goal from the halfway line the other day – things aren’t quite going to plan as yet in his quest for an elusive trophy.

Now, things have taken another cruel twist for Kane after Bayern Munich were knocked out of the DFB Pokal by the third-tier side Saarbrucken.

Unfortunately for him, fans found the whole thing pretty funny – with many making the same joke.

“Harry Kane's dedication to never winning a trophy is absolutely unmatched,” one wrote.

Another wrote on social media: “I’m beginning to think that Harry Kane may potentially be cursed.”

This comes after Bayern lost the DFB Supercup to RB Leipzig earlier this season in what was Kane's first-ever game for the German giants.



