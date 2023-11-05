Harry Kane's latest hat-trick has gone viral for Tarantino-esque celebration

Footy and film fans alike are convinced that Harry Kane loves a Quentin Tarantino film after watching his hat-trick scoring celebration.

The England captain put three in the back of the net, with the first goal from Upamecano to deliver a 4-0 victory for Bayern Munich against Dortmund yesterday (November 4).

It's been an impressive run for Kane so far since he made the move from the Premier League to the Bundesliga, having scored 15 goals in 10 league games.

But it's Kane's recent celebration at the Westfalenstadion that has got people talking, as he raised his middle finger, index finger and thumb to signify the three goals.

And it's also how Germany (and other Western European countries) they count three on their fingers.

This was infamously referenced in Tarantino's 2009 film Inglorious Basterds where Hicox is an undercover British commando posing as a German officer in Nazi-occupied France during the Second World War.

Hicox ultimately blew his cover when drinking in a tavern full of German soldiers where he signalled for three glasses by raising his index, middle and ring fingers - not the German way where they raise the middle finger, index finger and thumb.

It appears Kane is fitting in well at the German club.

