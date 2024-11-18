IShowSpeed announces plans to run the 100 metres at the 2028 Olympic Games

After narrowly losing a 100m race to the fastest man on the planet, IShowSpeed announced plans to run in the 2028 Olympic Games.

Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, recently raced Noah Lyles, the Team USA sprinter that won the 100m race at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The pair raced over 50m and the $100,000 sprint was much closer than you'd have thought, with Lyles only pulling away in the latter part of the race.

Lyles donated his winnings to charity.

Speed has regularly shocked his fans with his, well, speed whenever he has live streamed himself racing others or sprinting, and now it seems he wants to take his talent to the highest level of competitive sprinting he can.

Speaking at ComplexCon 2024, during the event in a clip that's gone viral, Speed said: "2028, I'll be running in the Olympics for sure."

"I'm going to do 100m and 50m, and maybe 200m," he added before the host pointed out there is no 50m event.

Speed replied: "You know what I mean, well 100m then."

Does Speed have what it takes to train and qualify for a spot with Team USA at the 2028 Olympic Games? Watch this space...

