Jake Paul confirms his latest opponent as boxing return approaches

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has finally confirmed who his next opponent is going to be in a fight scheduled for next month.

Alongside his brother Logan, the 26-year-old has gradually transitioned away from his role as a content creator to become a professional fighter. The boxer lost to Tommy Fury in February this year, before returning to the ring in August with a win over Nate Diaz.

He is due to fight again in December but mystery has surrounded who he’ll be up against, leading to a British Olympian offering up a bout.

Now, speculation about the fight has finally been put to bed as Paul revealed his next opponent will be Andre August.

The bout will take place on 15 December in Orlando, Florida and will see Paul take on a boxer who has a 10-1-1 record and 5 knockouts to his name.

35-year-old August is a relative unknown, having fought on smaller cards mainly in Texas. He is currently on a five-win streak and has more knockouts than any of Paul’s former opponents.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), a company that Paul founded, confirmed that his ninth opponent would be someone with a better record than anyone Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, and Floyd Mayweather faced in their ninth fight.

In a statement, Paul said: “I'm a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life.”

August gave some fighting words in his statement, saying: “Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources but he doesn't have my hunger.”

He added: “When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.