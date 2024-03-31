Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson 'could be cancelled' for this reason

It’s one of the most high-profile fights of the year, but Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson could reportedly be cancelled for one specific reason if things don't go to plan.

The match potentially could be called off if Tyson fails a medical test, which he is required to take due to his age.

The boxer is facing Paul, 27, in a fight that will be streamed on Netflix on July 20. By the time the fight takes place, Tyson will be 58.

Tyson is required to take a medical examination required for fighters over the age of 36.

USA Today spoke to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) about the issue.

According to the reports, the only way the bout will be sanctioned as a professional fight is it Tyson passes an electroencephalogram (EEG) and an electrocardiogram (EKG).

Getty Images

If the match is not sanctioned as a professional fight, then there’ll be rule changes including mandatory shorter rounds and heavier gloves.

In that situation, there is speculation that it could be cancelled as promoters want to bill the fight as a professional match.

The decision has yet to be made ahead of the fight in the summer.

As it stands, footage of Tyson working out and sparring is pretty formidable and it certainly looks like he hasn’t lost any of his fighting prowess.

Paul recently spoke about the rumours surrounding the fight, with some online speculating that the fight would involve protective headgear and heavier gloves – which sparked ridicule online.

Speaking on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, he said: “It’s f***ing absurd. First of all, obviously, none of that’s true… They’re so f***ing stupid. Anyone who believes that sh*t should not be allowed to vote.”

“It’s sad. We live in a f***ed up world. Humans are getting more and more stupid every single day. It’s crazy, bro.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel