UFC star 'won't watch' Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight over fears for boxing legend

UFC star Tom Aspinall has spoken about the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight, saying that he won’t be watching over fears for boxing legend Tyson.

Tyson, who will be 58 by the time the fight is streamed on Netflix on July 20, is taking on Paul who is 30 years his junior.

The fight is coming to Netflix pay-per-view and takes place at the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Expressing concerns about the fight, Aspinall spoke to DAZN and said he won’t be watching over fears for Tyson’s safety.

He said: “Training for a fight gives you so much discipline and health and confidence and all that good stuff, so if Mike Tyson’s training that’s fantastic, because he obviously is getting up there in age, but he still looks great.”

Aspinall added: “But as far as getting punched in the head, after all the getting punched in the head he’s done over the years, I’d rather not see it I guess. It’s meant to be entertainment I guess, but it’s not my scene.”

He also said: “I’m sure people will watch, but I don’t enjoy this stuff.”

Tyson recently announced that he’s making a change to allow him to primarily focus on his boxing – he’s chosen to end his podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson to really dedicate himself to the process.

It was previously rumoured that the fight would involve protective headgear and heavier gloves, which sparked ridicule online.

One of the promoters involved – Nakisa Bidarian who is a business partner of Paul’s with Most Valuable Promotions – recently rubbished the claim about the headgear, and Paul himself recently spoke about the rumours too by dismissing them in no uncertain terms.

