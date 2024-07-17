Jake Paul claims Mike Tyson fight could be permanently cancelled for one reason

Jake Paul has spoken about his much-anticipated fight with Mike Tyson – and he’s said that it could be permanently cancelled if he loses his fight to Mike Perry.
The 27-year-old Paul was due to fight Tyson, who’d be 57 when the fight took place, on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington which would be the first event of its kind to be live streamed by Netflix.
The fight was postponed to November 15 because of a health scare Tyson had. UFC fighter Perry is now taking on Paul on Saturday in an eight-round cruiserweight bout titled 'Fear No Man' at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Paul has spoken about the fight in an interview with DAZN, and admitted that he’s taken a big risk by agreeing to take on Perry – admitting that the fight against Tyson could be cancelled if he lost to Perry.
“A lot of people think I’m crazy for pivoting to this; why Mike Perry, why now, why take the risk, you could lose the biggest payday of your life against Mike Tyson if you lose to Mike Perry who is a violent killer, a bare-knuckle, undefeated legend over there.”
“He takes punches like they’re nothing, and he’s fast, he’s athletic, he hits hard, he’s a brawler, and I can’t take that lightly.”
Explaining why he was taking the risk by agreeing to the Perry fight, Paul added: “I need the experience, I need to stay active. I fear no man, I’m ready anytime, any place, anyone, and I truly back that up with my action.
“It’s not something I just say walking around. I’m just down to f**king fight and I love performing."
