Joe Rogan has been discussing the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and admitted he would be "bummed" if one particular hypothetical scenario occurred.

On November 15, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will face the 58-year-old boxing legend in a highly anticipated clash, as fans have speculated which fighter will come out on top.

While Paul has age on his side, Tyson has more professional experience in the ring so we'll have to see which factor impacts the fight.

Now, Joe Rogan has weighed in on the upcoming fight and expressed how disappointed he would be if it ended in a certain way.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he reckons Paul is being "dismissed" due to his social media beginnings, and believes he is "perfectly capable" of knocking Tyson out.

But he also shared how he would be "real bummed" if Tyson was knocked out by Paul.





(Left) Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on the approaching fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul (right) Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images and Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“He [Paul] has real power,” Rogan said. “I really hope he doesn’t knock Mike Tyson out. I would just be real bummed out to see Mike get KO’d at 58 years old."

He continued: “If [Paul] zigs when he should have zagged, Mike can close the distance in a way that he doesn’t expect. And Mike also has layers upon layers of attacks that are in his mind. He’s forgotten more about boxing than Jake Paul has ever remembered."

Previously, Rogan discussed both of the fighters' chances against one another on his podcast - and said that Tyson shouldn't be ruled out despite his age.

"58 is 58, no matter what. But 58-year-old Mike Tyson is not 50-year-old Mike Jones who lives down the street. It’s a different kind of human being and he can still knock your f**king head into another dimension if he can catch you," the UFC commentator explained.

“The thing is can he catch a 28-year-old guy who’s on the top of his career and winning legitimate boxing matches?"

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.