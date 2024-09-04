Football fans have been reacting on social media to Leicester City exploiting a legal loophole to avoid a Premier League points deduction.

If a football club is in the top division for three years, profitability and sustainability (PSR) rules state it cannot make a loss of more than £105m over any three-year period.

Both Everton and Nottingham Forest have fallen foul of the rules in recent seasons and have been hit with points deductions.

The Premier League charged Leicester City with a breach and the Foxes appealed with this now being upheld by an independent appeal board.

That's because Leicester's change of financial year from May 31 to June 30 2023 after the season they were relegated saw the appeal board rule that they fell out of the Premier League's jurisdiction; it put them in a bit of a grey area.

Basically as it is a Premier League rule, this only applies if those three years are spent in the top flight, which is the loophole Leicester exploited.

And football fans have been brilliantly reacting to the outcome on social media.

One Tweeted a meme of Jamie Vardy from the opening day 1-1 draw Leicester had with Tottenham Hotspur, with Vardy pointing at the Premier League badge on the sleeve of his shirt and gesturing the number one before pointing at the Spurs fans and gesturing zero, but with the caption: "Leicester City 1-0 Premier League."

Another posted a meme of Vardy raising his middle finger.

One account said: "Leicester City's lawyer has played a blinder."

Another agreed it's "a masterful performance by the Messi of Sport Law".

One described it as "the finest s***housery I've ever seen".

A Leicester City fan account Tweeted: "We'll spend what we want."

One posted a meme of The Office, rejoicing that the Premier League lost its case.

Another posted a meme of Mick McCarthy being asked "it can't go on like this, can it" to which he replies "it can".

